UPDATE: State Police Search for Driver Following Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Accident on I-79

UPDATE (8/11/17 4 p.m.):

The Fairmont Detachment of the West Virginia State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident.

Marvin Bell, 56, was hit and killed on I-79 near mile marker 133 around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Bell was making repairs to his vehicle when a wheel from a utility trailer came off and struck him.

Police are searching for the driver of a blue, or dark, Ford one-ton dually truck pulling a tri-axle trailer, hauling two vehicles, according to a press release.

Police believe that the driver stopped at the weight station at mile marker 140, police said.

No criminal charges are being sought. Police are looking for information to resolve this case and to give the family closure.

Anyone with information regarding this driver or vehicle is asked to contact TFC H.C. Myers of the Fairmont Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 367-2701.

ORIGINAL (8/10/17 10:44 p.m.):



One person is dead after a traffic incident in Marion County on I-79 Thursday evening.

West Virginia State Police responded to the incident near the Kingmont Road exit on I-79 Northbound around 6:30.

According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, Marvin Bell, 56, was repairing his vehicle when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer came off and struck him. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the utility trailer is asked to call the Fairmont Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-367-2701.