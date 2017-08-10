1 Person Dead After Traffic Incident on I-79

One person is dead after a traffic incident on I-79 Thursday evening.

West Virginia State Police responded to the incident near the Kingmont Road exit on I-79 North around 6:30.

According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, Marvin Bell, 56, was repairing his vehicle when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer came off and struck Bell. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the utility trailer is asked to call the Fairmont Detachment of the West Virginia State Police (304) 367-2701.