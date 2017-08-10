Panel Addresses Drug Epidemic in Fairmont Neighborhoods

A local panel assembled in Fairmont Thursday evening to discuss concerns on the prescription drug pandemic that is leading to a Heroin epidemic in the area.

The panel consisted of professionals ranging in fields dealing with medicine, prevention, prosecution and rehabilitation.

The group answered questions for the community and offered assistance in directing community members to the help that they need with the substance abuse issue.

"We need to speak out. For so long it's been people that struggle with addiction and to the family of those people it was kind of a shame thing. We keep that under the rug. But now, it has exploded, it's in our face, and we can't deny it any longer," said Ken McCarty, Valley Healthcare recovery coach.

This event was hosted by the Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. The organization has been working hard for two years to provide resources for those seeking recovery from substance abuse.