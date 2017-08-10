Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department Host 31st Annual Valley District Fair

Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department hosted the 31st Annual Valley District Fair parade Thursday with plenty of things for all walks to ages to do.

The fire department said the fair is one of the largest fundraisers of the year generating around $12,000 to $15,000 a year. All that money helps the department pay the insurances, workman’s compensation, and miscellaneous costs. The Reedsville community will continue to rally around the department the next several days to support the fire departments fundraising efforts while having fun.

“Everybody enjoys it, it’s a big community thing once a year we do the Valley District Fair and every body kind of gets together come out and have their dinner watch the parade, and the kids pay, do games and things. Tomorrow we have a truck pull and Saturday we have a mud bog,” said Nimrod Riley, President of the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department will be selling chicken dinners Friday and Saturday night continuing its efforts of fund raising for the department.