Start Up Business Strikes Partnership with WVU

After four years of research, a company developing a product to reduce recoil from firearms strikes a major partnership with West Virginia University.

WBOY learned more on how that partnership led to establishing another business in the state.



"Recoil from weapons tends to make people shy from using the weapon. So what we did was look at the problem and how we could solve it to bring more people into the sport," said Outdoor Sports Innovation CEO Dennis Pollutro.



The solution to avoid the recoil is a Soft Shot.



"It takes energy and removes it from the equation," said Pollutro. "So the energy that is absorbed into the shoulder that causes the bruising or the pain the shoulder from shooting a weapon is now removed."



Pollutro said the goal was to create a product that would meet the need of outdoor recreation shooters along with law enforcement at an affordable price, around $60.



"It's all assembled with a single tool a Phillips head screw driver again we wanted the design to be very simple we also have designed it so the user could install it themselves at home," said Pollutro.



A few months ago Pollutro partnered with WVU to take the advanced prototype of Soft Shot and move it into commercial production.



"Designing, building and manufacturing the molds necessary, the investment necessary." said Pollutro.



That partnership led to entering the InnovateHer Pitch Challenge.



"Last round we presented our entire business plan to the national competition so hopefully we will be selected as one of the 10 finalists," said Pollutro.



"The eventual goal for Soft Shot is to be made and manufactured right here in Morgantown, West Virginia." said WBOY anchor Gretchen Ross.



"The atmosphere at the university and here in town, and second is this is the heart of where a product like this would be used," said Pollutro. "We have a lot of hunters and those that participate in the sport."



Pollutro said he hopes the future of Soft Shot encourages future businesses to move the state.



"If we can demonstrate a company, a start up in Morgantown, that's one aspect on you attract other businesses and success begets success," said Pollutro.