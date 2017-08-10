Hazelton Correctional Complex Inmate Found Guilty of Murder of Fellow Inmate

A jury has convicted an inmate from the Hazelton Correctional Complex of murdering another inmate in October 2007.



The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kevin Bellinger, 36, formerly of Washington, D.C., and fellow inmate Patrick Andrews stabbed Jesse Harris to death.

Bellinger and Andrews stabbed Harris to death with homemade knives while a group of inmates were being moved from the recreation yard back to their cells. Andrews and Bellinger allegedly confronted Harris and repeatedly stabbed him.

Correction officers approached the men and the attackers fled from the area.

Officers apprehended Andrews after reviewing surveillance footage, which showed Andrews and Bellinger engaged in a verbal confrontation with Harris, followed by the two attackers wielding weapons and assaulting Harris. Harris was unarmed and backing away from the men when they attacked him, according to a press release.



Bellinger was originally convicted in June 2014, but that conviction was overturned on appeal in June 2016.

In 2015, a judge sentenced Andrews to life in prison for his role in the incident.