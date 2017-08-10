Laurel Lane Community Celebrates Back to School - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Laurel Lane Community Celebrates Back to School

By Mike Gilbert, General Reporter
The Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority and Sacred Heart Children's Center have teamed up for the 16th year in a row to help support local students as the school year approaches.

Using donations from both organizations, the Laurel Lanes community in North View held a back to school celebration including food, games and a donation of a variety of school supplies to help the local children start the school year off on the right foot. 

The school supplies donated included full-sized  backpacks filled with various supplies given to every student.  These students range in grade from pre-school to high school, and most will be attending either Northview Elementary, Mountaineer Middle School or Liberty High School. 

Executvie Director of the Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority Lou Aragona is eager to be helping the local youth.

"We really enjoy doing it every year.  It's all for the children, and it ranges everywhere [from] pre-school all the way up to high school, and it gives them a good start with supplies and things they need for school for the coming year," said Aragona.

