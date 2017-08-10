All Saints Catholic Church Receives Grants for Performing Arts

One church in our area will soon be hosting free concerts.
All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport has received two grants from the Barbara B. Highland Fund.
The church is excited to bring national and international groups to the area and said music is a perfect way to connect people, which is all possible because of the generous Highland Fund.
"Well it helps us to kind of do something more for the community. I think people can come in and enjoy good music without any barriers, without an excuses that we can't afford anything. It's free music and its good music and its uplifting music for the public," said Stephen Pischner, director of music and liturgy.
A gospel group is set to perform at All Saints on August 20 and Chanticleer, a GRAMMY Award winning group, will perform on October 22.
