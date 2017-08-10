Harrison County Schools Hold Open Houses

In just a few days, Harrison County Schools will be back in session. The first day for schools in Harrison County will be August 15.

To prepare for the first day, Bridgeport Middle School hosted an open house for sixth-grade and new students.

The start of a new school year marks many firsts, including one for new principal, David Mazza.

He begins his first year as principal at Bridgeport Middle School.

He offers this advice for parents and students.