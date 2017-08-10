Harrison County Schools Hold Open Houses

In just a few days, Harrison County Schools will be back in session. The first day for schools in Harrison County will be August 15.
To prepare for the first day, Bridgeport Middle School hosted an open house for sixth-grade and new students.
The start of a new school year marks many firsts, including one for new principal, David Mazza.
He begins his first year as principal at Bridgeport Middle School.
He offers this advice for parents and students.
"The middle school itself, the traffic pattern will not change at all but we are expecting a large volume of cars and traffic to be backed up so we are going to have people outside to make sure that kids have a safe crossing to get into the building," said Mazza.
Bridgeport High School also hosted its open house on Thursday. Lincoln High School will host its open house August 11 at 6 p.m.
