An RV With A Mission: Metavivor Visits Health Access in Clarksburg

Nobody wants to hear the words stage-four cancer, but for some people that is a reality. A bus was created with the purpose to support the fight against cancer.

The bus made a stop at Health Access in Clarksburg on Thursday.

The bus' founder said she created the non-profit because there was not a support group made specifically for people with metastatic cancer.

"I remember laying there on that gurney and thinking 'I have just fallen off that pink pedestal where the world is kind of at your feet as a primary breast cancer patient and I have landed in the leper-colony and I don't know what to do.'" said founder CJ Corneliussen-James.

Corneliussen-James has been living with stage-four breast cancer. She started a movement with a mission in mind.

"Metavivor is a combination of two words. It is survivor and metastasis. We don't particularly like the word survivor because we all know that we are terminally ill. In the end this disease will take our lives so survivor just isn't a word we are comfortable with and feels that it fits who we are and so we chose that word to also distinguish us," explained Corneliussen-James.

Kelli Parker is a Metavivor and a native of Clarksburg. She said the non-profit organization has provided her with hope and a community.

"It really makes me...it reminds me that I'm not alone. There are people out there that are living their lives, that are working full time, raising families, living with stage four breast cancer as a chronic illness. It's not the reality for everyone and that's why the main focus of metavivor is the research piece of it, funding the research that is translational that will hopefully keep us alive longer and till that next treatment gets developed five years later, I'm ok with that," said Parker.

Metavivor can be found on all forms of social media. To find the group, search for the name @metavivor.