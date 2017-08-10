Easton Hill Intersection on Schedule for Friday Evening Opening

After months of construction and a two week shut-down, the Easton Hill intersection is about to re-open.

The Division of Highways said the project is on track to open at 11:59 p.m. on Friday night as originally planned, but if work is finished before then, there’s a possibility it could open a few hours early.

“We have until midnight tomorrow night, but if things go well that may even happen before that tomorrow,” said District Four Manager Don Williams. “The minute it’s ready to be open and we can open it we will. Whenever that time is we’ll be excited to let people know.”

When it does open, drivers will notice a very different traffic pattern on the Easton Hill Intersection, including a bypass lane from cheat Road to Point Marion Road and a new traffic signal leading to the Mileground Road.

While the majority of the construction is done, a few projects need completed before opening.

“Probably the biggest thing they’re working on is the guard rail,” said Williams. “They’re working on actually physically putting in the guard rail, but most of that’s done. All the pavement marking’s down. The signal’s being tested and configured.”

Drivers were detoured during the two week closure to several different routes, mainly off of I-68 Exit 4. The DOH said that while there were delays, no major issues were reported.

“The folks who travel in Morgantown really listened to us,” said Williams. “They were patient. The police officers were a tremendous asset. We hired all these police officers. We went overboard with them and where we had doubt we put a police officer versus a signal.”

Williams said he believes the new intersection will make up for the temporary inconvenience.

“I think they’re going to be overwhelmed how nice it looks,” he said. “Not only does it look nice, but I think it’s going to have a great effect on the traffic flow through there.”

Williams said the intersection will get tested right away with West Virginia University students moving in over the weekend and Monday rush-hour. If problems arise with traffic signals, the DOH will make adjustments.