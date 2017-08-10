Valley Head Community Keeps Playground Equipment

Randolph County Board of Education recently discussed the possibility of relocating playground equipment from Valley Head Elementary School, but the community has an idea for the building and equipment.

Due to small enrollment and financial strain, the school board voted to close the school but discussion about using the building and grounds for community use changed relocation plans.

Valley Head will not be open to students for the 2017/2018, but community members hope keeping the equipment will aid in the process to use the building as a community annex.

A community meeting will be held on September 19 to further discuss options and how to move forward.