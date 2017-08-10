Mount Clare Man Accused of Sexually Abusing & Assaulting Young G - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Mount Clare Man Accused of Sexually Abusing & Assaulting Young Girl

A Mount Clare man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sexually abusing and assaulting a young girl.

Michael Frazier, 43, and his wife were babysitting a 10-year-old girl, and while she was in their custody, Frazier allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with her, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

The girl told advocates about the incident at the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center during a forensic interview.  Frazier told deputies he would come in for an interview, but he failed to show up, deputies said.

Frazier is charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian and first-degree sexual assault.

