Dance By Farrah Places 2nd at World Dance Championship

An Elkins dance team headed to New Jersey and placed in the World Dance Competition.

Dance by Farrah’s dance team took home the second place trophy at the World Dance Championship. Dance Instructor and Owner, Farrah Farley, said her students prevailed through hard work and dedication.

“Our students on the competition team are anywhere from fifth grade up to twelfth grade and we practice once a week usually during the regular season, and during the summer, since we qualified for something like this, we had extra practices and two hour practices, and lots of hard work and dedication from all the kids,” said Farley.

This is the second year in a row the dance team has placed second at the World Dance Championship. The studio is holding open registration and will begin the season in early September with the hopes of placing first.