Deputies Find Fairmont Man Barely Conscious, Hanging Out of Car With 2-Year-Old Son

A Fairmont man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said they found him barely conscious, hanging out of the driver's seat of his car with his 2-year-old son standing up in the passenger seat.

Richard Reed, 52, was hanging out of the vehicle with his door open, with melted ice cream in his hand, and he was muttering to himself, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

Reed's son was standing up in the passenger seat, deputies said.

Deputies smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage and noticed that Reed had bloodshot eyes, dilated pupils, slurred speech, and difficulty maintaining his balance.

Reed told deputies he had a couple beers, one Xanax and three or four hydrocodone pills earlier in the day. He failed three field sobriety tests, deputies said.

Reed is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.