St. Joseph's Hospital Hosts Golf Tournament

St. Joesph’s Hospital Foundation hosted the 19th annual golf tournament to raise funds for upgrades to its chemotherapy suite.

More than 90 participants came to Snowshoe Mountain’s Raven Golf Club to hit a few balls for a great cause. The hospital works closely with United Hospital Center and the hope is to raise funds for more comfortable care.

“We do chemotherapy in conjunction with United Hospital Center up in Bridgeport so patients don’t have to travel up there; they can stay in Buckhannon at St. Joe’s and we’re using it to kind of upgrade the room. We’ve been getting some new chemotherapy chairs that are kind of heated and do massage and really—cause when you’re sitting there and having chemotherapy, it’s not the most pleasant thing to have so we try to make it more comfortable for the patients,” said Skip Gjolberg, hospital administrator.

Administrators are hopeful to raise over $20,000 to fulfill their goal and add the needed chairs to the chemotherapy suite.