Senator Wants Recall Elections in West Virginia

Sen. Ojeda says the party switch by Gov. Justice was a broken promise to voters, and could lead to recall.

The fallout continues from Governor Justice switching from the Democratic to Republican Party last week.

Reporter Question: How much of this has to do with the Governor switching parties last week?

"I think it was just the straw that broke the camel's back," said State Sen. Richard Ojeda, (D) Logan.

Logan County State Senator Richard Ojeda, is proposing a bill that would allow recall elections in West Virginia. Right now only 19 states and the District of Columbia allow recalls, but the Senator says it's time to hold Mountain State politicians accountable.

"We work for the people. You know if I own a trucking company and you work for me and you're not doing your job, I can fire you. So why can't the people fire me when I work for the people?" said State Sen. Richard Ojeda, (D) Logan.

We hit the streets of Logan to gauge public reaction. Some say if politicians break the law, then yes, have a recall. But a switch in parties?

"If they are doing their job correctly, it shouldn't matter whether there's a D or an R or an I beside their name," said Steven Wandling, a West Virginia Voter

Q: So you don't necessarily think a party switch is a means for recall?

"Not necessarily, no. I don't see why it should," Wandling added.

Others noted that recall elections can cost millions, and the state is broke.

"Ah, well West Virginia can't afford it. We are kind of poor right now," said Judy Murphy, a West Virginia Voter.

But most people we spoke with in Logan County, want the option to recall elected leaders, if they so choose.

"Absolutely, I support this. Any time that the public can have a way of keeping checks and balances on our politicians it's a plus for everyone," said Jack Baisden, a West Virginia Voter.

"Right now the recall elections are just an idea. The legislation hasn't even been introduced, but it is likely to be when the legislative session begins early next year," said Mark Curtis, Chief Political Reporter.