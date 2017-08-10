Morgantown House Fire Believed to be Murder-Suicide

UPDATE (8/10/17 1:20 p.m.):

The Morgantown Police Department said that a fatal house fire Thursday morning appears to be a murder-suicide.

The Morgantown Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 3:40 a.m., according to a press release.

Once the firefighters were inside, they found two individuals with gunshot wounds in a second-floor bedroom, police said.

The individuals have been identified as Steven Malarkey, 65, and his wife Linda Malarkey, 64, of Morgantown. Police said they believe Steven Malarkey shot Linda Malarkey before shooting himself.

Firefighters removed the bodies from the burning structure and continued to combat the fire for several hours. While trying to put the fire out, firefighters found and removed a handgun for examination before it was destroyed by the fire, police said.

Police and the Fire Marshal were then called to the scene of the fire. Initial evidence at the scene of the fire indicated that the fire was of suspicious nature. Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but early evidence has indicated that the fire was started by one of the individuals inside, according to a press release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.



