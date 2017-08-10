2 People Dead After Morgantown House Fire

Two people are dead after a Morgantown house fire.

The blaze broke out around 3:40 a.m. on Morris Street in the South Park area of Morgantown, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

When firefighters arrived, they removed the bodies from the home and continued to fight the fire, police said.

Officials do not know what caused the fire but do believe it to be suspicious.

Those killed have been identified, but their identities are not being released at this time. The bodies have been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.