Gilmer County Seeking Another Historic Season

Sticking to the script is what first year as Gilmer County Head Coach, Thomas Cogar plans to do. Seems like a good idea to me, especially, when your football team had its first undefeated season in school history, along with its first playoff win. Although the Titans have some gaps to fill, they have both their leading receivers, hunter self and Gunnar Haley coming back as well as the anchor for their offensive line, Jordan Brown. With these strong seniors, this team is in good hands on the leadership front......



Hunter Self says that the teams will, "do the best we can, we lost 8 of 11 starters last year , but that's not saying we don't have guys stepping up and making some key roles and playing some key spots right now, stepping up and doing stuff they haven't done before but they are doing a really good job so far this year.



The Titans look to open their season at home on, August 25th, inside the Sue Morris stadium as they invite Clay County into the Ville. Coach Cogar is confident in his staff and what they have to bring to the table this season to bring forth a successful season.