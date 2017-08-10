Small , But Mighty, Tucker County Looks To Get Back On The Postseason Map

The Tucker County Football team is returning 18 players, including, "All-Potomac valley conference player", Cole Rapp, Brett Reall, second team wide receiver and second team Quarterback, Luke Poling. Although they lost their whole offensive line from last season, Poling has high expectations for the freshman, who he says, "will have to step up and gel quickly, as well as have some pretty big shoes to fill from last year, you know, and uh, its just mentally, thats something you can work on. I mean, they are picking it up, steps and everything they are getting it right."

Of course, things will become more clear, once the mountain lions start scrimmaging, which starts this weekend.

on Saturday, Tucker County will scrimmage Webster County, then the following Friday, they head here to Clarksburg to scrimmage Liberty.



Head Coach AJ Rapp says, "we just want to see our kids compete. They work hard, our kids work hard, they always have. They will just have to be in good shape because a lot of our kids play will play a lot of different positions." That weight that coach is talking about will have to carry the Moutain Lions throughout the season. The middle of the season is going to be the key stretch. Tucker county has four straight away games against: Moorefield, Philip Barbour, Southern Garrett, Maryland and East Hardy.

