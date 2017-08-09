Development of Buckhannon Community Dog Park Underway

Citizens of Buckhannon formed a group to start a dog park and approached the city November 2016 for support and assistance.

A ground breaking ceremony was held Wednesday at what will soon be the Buckhannon Community Dog Park. The City of Buckhannon helped the group locate a site and found that West Virginia Wesleyan had some property that they were willing to donate adjacent to Riverwalk Park. Over the course of the next several weeks the area will be developed into pet friendly area.

“Its one less excuse for folks to not have and excuse and come out and socialize number one, get a little recreation and moving about in.” said Buckhannon Mayor, David McCauley.

“We’re halfway through our fundraising goal which is $25,000. Donations can be made to the city of Buckhannon,” said Maria Bray, member of the Buckhannon Community Dog Park Committee.

By September 1, there will be a fence around the park, benches, and water fountains throughout the park.

“We’re going to be selling bricks where you can have your dogs name or your cats name engraved on it or your business name, and we’re going to make walkways with them and a patio area to sit down,” said Bray.

You can contribute to the Buckhannon Community Dog Park by going to the groups Facebook page or by stopping by the Buckhannon City Hall during normal business hours.