WVWC Unveils New 3D Printer

As students head back to school soon, those who attend West Virginia Wesleyan College may notice a unique addition to help with their classes.

WBOY had the chance to check out the college's new 3D printer.

"This printer has so much potential," said West Virginia Wesleyan College's 3D printing lab co-director Kristy Henson.

This isn't your average printer.

In fact it is the first of its kind in the United States.

"It relies simply on water based glue and paper," said West Virginia Wesleyan College's 3D printing lab co-director Dr. Greg Popovich. "In contrast to other 3D printers that might use mixtures of concrete or plastic polymers."

Last fall professor Kristen Henson approached fellow Wesleyan professor Dr. Greg Popovich to apply for a grant from the state to purchase the printer.

The German made 3D printer arrived just a few months ago.

"3-d printing real injuries and giving students the opportunity to have that tactile experience to feel those models pass them around in the classroom and make those injuries more real for them," said Dr. Popovich. "We can also replicate remains."

Here's how the printing process works:



"If I want to print something that I've scanned with a 3D scanner or extracted from a CT file you will pull it up in the in house program that came with the printer and what that will do is it will convert it from a STL or an OBJ file to a specific file that is special to the printer, said Henson. "It will convert that and tell you how many layers and how many hours it will take to print it."

After viewing each layer on the computer, the project is loaded on a jump drive which is installed in the printer.

"It will lay some glue down on a magnet we will pull the paper over and we will pull the paper over and it will use this very large press and press down with a 1,000 pounds of pressure and then it will use an X-ACTO knife and glue to outline and glue down each layer," said Henson.

Projects can take up to three days to print with full color.

"This is a cell membrane or phospholipid bilayer," said Henson. "So this lines the cells. And it's how molecules will go in and out of the cell."

The goal is not only to provide hands on learning to students but open up new areas of research.



"It's a great attraction for students of biological sciences or the exercise sciences," said Dr. Popovich. "Both students can benefit from the models we produce."

"Recruit more students to the college in West Virginia because we have something no one else does," said Henson.