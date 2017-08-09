IHOP in Bridgeport Remodels and Plans to Offer New Options

One restaurant in Harrison County serves breakfast around the clock and now has serving up something different.
The IHOP in Bridgeport has been making renovations to accommodate changes in service and a bigger crowd.
The restaurant said it has made updates to the inside as well as changes in delivery options.
"We are hiring new people. We are actually doing online ordering which is going to go live next week so we are actually hiring some different groups that are actually going to help us get along with that and then also we are going to be doing some catering event too," said Michael Mercadante, general manager.
The unveiling of the new renovations and remodeling will be Saturday, August 12 at 7 a.m.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.