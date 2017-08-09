Law Firm Appointed by Harrison County Commission to Fight Battle Against Drugs

Addressing the drug problem starts by fighting the companies that put drugs on the street.
Harrison County Commission appointed Schaffer Madia Law in Clarksburg as the county's legal representation in fighting the drug crisis.
The law firm said it plans to fight the battle in two ways, by looking at the distrubution of drugs and by going after pharmaceutical companies.
"Evaluating and analyzing you know who the culpable parties are. Main stream parties would be the distribution, pharmaceutical distribution companies, and there are some other parties that have contributed to this crisis and they will be named as well," said Sam Madia, attorney.
Schaffer Madia Law said it is in the first stages of developing strategies for litigation.
