Harrison County Commission Receives Grants for Drug Treatment and Recovery

Harrison County Commission received $365,000 in state grants to go towards drug abuse and prevention programs. $220,000 of that went to the Day Report Center at the Harrison County Correction Program.

"Those grant monies fund our salaries in the Day Report Center and fund our programming at the Day Report Center through our salaries. The additional money through the JRI grant is for us to address the opioid addiction problem and through our counseling services," said Gary Hamrick, director of the Day Report Center.

The Day Report Center is part of the corrections program and provides treatment to non-violent offenders. Programs include counseling and rehabilitation.

"We are currently serving in excess of 200. Its a floating number based on basically the judicial system, the folks that are in the jail system and out of the jail system," added Hamrick.

Some of the grant money will go to community programs like Prevention, Intervention, Treatment and Recovery, or PITAR, which meets monthly and provides networking and training to specialists in the community.

"PITAR is a portion of the program that is being funded are community engagement specialists that we employ are the ones that set up the PITAR and other programs to do community outreach, in addition to our case management of our offenders," explained Hamrick.

Harrison County Commission said it is thankful for the grants for many reasons. Commissioners said the grants will help fight the drug epidemic and by funding resources like the Day Report Center, will also cut down on the county's jail bill.

"It helps our regional jail bill so anytime we can do an alternative sentencing and do other forms of corrections by the court orders then that saves us $48.25 a day," said Commission President Ron Watson.