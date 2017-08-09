Restaurant Road Trip: Marino Brothers

For this week's Restaurant Road Trip, we traveled to a local legend, Marino Brothers.

One of the specials is proscuitto stuffed peppers. It started as a delicacy at Marino Brothers in downtown Clarksburg, but that's only the beginning.

The four floor space offers a market, restaurant, and banquet hall. Marino Brothers expanded when they moved their restaurant to Glen Elk, but one thing that has not changed is the brothers passion for good food.

"Well, we have been doing this business for 25 years. We have evolved over the 25 years and have some kind of unique items we have developed. We get in the kitchen and we experiment. We come up with some different ideas," said Jimmy Marino, owner.

The brothers started with selling sausage and the rest was history.

"Then we decided this sausage is so good. We are selling so much maybe we ought to make sausage sandwiches so we made sausage sandwiches and we were always reluctant...well pizza...well how do you do pizza and it took us a long time. We were late bloomers on that and gradually one by one we added all the foods of the menu," said Frank Marino, owner.

At Marino Brothers they have a lot of specials, especially during the summer with fresh local fruits and vegetables.

The Big John and Village Idiot are offered all the time, as well as summertime specials like Teila.

Marino Brothers is opened Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant is located in the Glen Elk area if Clarksburg.