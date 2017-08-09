Food for Preston Collecting Donations for "Pack the Bus"

Food for Preston’s Backpack Feeding Program is asking for donations to feed children as they go back to school.

This Sunday, August 13 from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Kingwood Community Building, they’re holding the annual Michelle Wolford’s Pack the Bus event.

Food for Preston is requesting donations of

Granola Bars

Mini Cereal Boxes

Tuna and Cracker Boxes

Canned Pasta

Canned Beef Stew

Pudding Cups

Fruit Cups

Fruit Snacks

Trail Mix

Raisins

The food items are placed into bags and given to children in need before they go home on the weekends.

“We have students in Preston County who need just a little extra help to get them through the weekends so they can start their week ready to learn,” said Food for Preston Director Tammy Laney.

The Backpack Feeding Program began in 2011 and works with Preston County Schools Youth Services Program as well as school staff and counselors to identify students in need of the extra food.

“When I worked as Homeless Coordinator for Preston County Schools we noticed that we had students in our schools that would come to the nurse mid-morning with a stomach ache only to find out that they were hungry and they needed food,” said Susan Moran, Secretary of Bruceton School.

More than 280 students in Pre-K through 12th grades across all Preston County’s schools receive food each week.

“It’s hard to focus on anything when you’re hungry, no matter how old you are,” Moran said. “In the classroom if they don’t have that obstacle in their way it makes the learning environment easier and the teachers see a difference.”

Monetary donations will also be accepted at Pack the Bus.

“We want to keep the program going and we never wanna turn one single student away,” Laney said. “We don’t wanna put a cap on our program and we wanna continue to have it grow. The only way we can do it is through generous support from businesses, churches, civic organizations and individuals throughout this and neighboring counties.”

For more information on Food for Preston or the Backpack Feeding Program, contact Tammy Laney at 304-379-3519 or e-mail coordinator@foodforpreston.org.