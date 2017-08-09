Brassmasters Pistol Club to Host "Women on Target"

Brassmasters Pistol Club will be hosting “Women on Target” a class designed to encourage women by teaching them basic fundamentals and marksmanship skills.

Instructors will be teaching women how to tell the difference between a revolver and a pistol, a rifle versus a shotgun, and participants will have an opportunity to shoot them all. The class will be held on August 26. The admission cost of $25 covers ammunition, loaner firearms, eye and hearing protection, lunch and refreshments, souvenirs and a goody bag.

“I hope to take away the fear of firearms that a lot of women have and see that they can be recreation and a lot of fun. Safety is very important to us. Just try to make women feel easy about firearms,” said Allen White, clinic instructor.

The class will be held at Whitehorse Firearms and Outdoor Education Center on County Route 20 in Barbour County. For more information on how to register and a complete schedule, call Allen White at (304) 677-7933.