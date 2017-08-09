City of Philippi Approved for Grant Funding

The USDA approved a $1,735,000 loan and awarded a $1 million grant to help fund a water tank project for the city of Philippi.

Philippi City Council project includes replacing four large gallon tanks and the addition of a new tank. Philippi City officials have been working toward infrastructure improvements since building a water treatment plant three years ago.

“The tanks that exist, currently exist, they are very old. I am estimating but they're probably between forty and fifty years old and, you know, we spent a lot of time and money repairing the tanks and as long as we could but they need replaced,” said City Manager, Karen Weaver.

City Council also voted to repair 13 roads within the city with the additional money left over from the mild winter season.