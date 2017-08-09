Hepzibah Woman Allegedly Hallucinates Smoking Bath Salts, Fires Pistol Toward Deputies

A Hepzibah woman was arrested early Wednesday after she allegedly hallucinated after smoking bath salts and fired a pistol in the direction of Harrison County sheriff's deputies.

Heidi Dodd, 22, was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment after she fired multiple rounds toward the front of a Hepzibah home while deputies attempted to get her out of the house, deputies said.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 9:30 p.m. from a man who said Dodd had a pistol, was emotional, and believed he had killed her father, according to court documents. When deputies arrived, they found Hickman a few houses down from the residence, and he told deputies Dodd had a pistol.

Deputies attempted to contact Dodd by phone and shined a spotlight on the residence with no response, according to court documents. As deputies approached the residence Dodd was in, multiple shots were fired by Dodd from within the house. She, then, exited the residence with her hands raised while still holding the pistol, complied with commands, and was taken into custody, deputies said.

The man told deputies Dodd had smoked bath salts prior to the incident and believed she was hallucinating.

Dodd told deputies she believed she was in custody because she "shot a cop."

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence after the incident, deputies found multiple rounds in the area where deputies were approaching the house.

Dodd is charged with wanton endangerment and is currently in the North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.