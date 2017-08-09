Local Mission Holds Back to School Drive

Back to school supplies can be financially draining for some local families.

The Union Mission of Fairmont is providing free supplies for kids that need them. All are welcome, just bring proof of children, for example your child's a social security card.

The mission has supplies for students of all ages.

"The one person we don't want in our society paying a price for the situation they were born into is that child. We want all the children who are going to school to be on an equal footing," said George Batten, Union Mission executive director.

The drive will take place on Monday August 14 from 1-3 p.m. If you'd like to donate school supplies, drop them off at the mission.