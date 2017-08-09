60 Arizona Elk Come to West Virginia in 2018

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has partnered with the Arizona Game and Fish Department to bring 60 elk to the Mountain State.

During a meeting on August 4, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission unanimously approved the capture of 60 elk to be transported to West Virginia. The purpose of the relocation is to help spark WVDNR's ongoing elk restoration project.

Paul Johansen, chief of the WVDNR Wildlife Resource Section, was happy to be working with his counterparts in Arizona.

"This is an exciting time as we continue our efforts to restore this magnificent species that was once native to our state but disappeared more than a century ago," said Johansen. "We are very happy to be working with our colleagues at the Arizona Game and Fish Department to make this happen. I am confident they share our enthusiasm for this project."

The Arizona Game and Fish Department, as well as assistance from WVDNR staff, will capture the elk in the early part of next year using helicopters and other safe trapping techniques. After being held in quarantine to test for disease, the elk will be transported to the designated release site on the Tomlin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County, where they will join the nearly two dozen elk received from Kentucky in late 2016.

Read more about the WVDNR's Elk Management Plan at here.