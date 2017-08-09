Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Doddridge County Lifted

UPDATE (8/10/17 9:50 a.m.):

The Town of West Union has lifted the Boil Water advisory for Pike Street, Neely Avenue, Cheuvront Avenue, Lower Beech Street and Doe Run.

ORIGINAL:

The Town of West Union has issued a Boil Water Advisory for parts of Doddridge County.

The advisory has been issued due to a repair on Pike Street on August 9. The affected areas include Pike Street, Neely Avenue, Cheuvront Avenue, Lower Beech Street and Doe Run.

Customers with low or no water pressure are advised to boil their water until further notice.