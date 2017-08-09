Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Upshur County Lifted - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Upshur County Lifted

By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
UPDATE (8/10/17 9:56 a.m.):

The Mt. Hope Water Association has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for Tallmansville Road, Foster Street, Norvell Drive, Garfield Road, Hillside Drive, Lee Street, Martin Street, and Nancris Drive customers. 

ORIGINAL:

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued by the Mt. Hope Water Association in Upshur County. 

The advisory has been issued for Tallmansville Road, Foster Street, Norvell Drive, Garfield Road, Hillside Drive, Lee Street, Martin Street, and Nancris Drive customers. 

Customers in these areas will be under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice. 

