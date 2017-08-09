Former Trump Campaign Chairman's Home Raided by FBI

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) - The home of President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was raided by FBI agents last month, according to a report from The Washington Post.

"Documents and other materials" were apparently seized from the property, says sources close to the investigation regarding Russian meddling during the 2016 election.

Manafort reportedly visited with staff from the Senate Intelligence Committee, voluntarily, the day before the raid.

He had provided documents to Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate and House intelligence committees investigating possible Russian interference, including documents related to notes that Manafort wrote during a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian Lawyer at Trump Tower in June 2016.

The importance of the seized records is unknown at this time.