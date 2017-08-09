Robbery Reported in Fairmont

Fairmont police are investigating a robbery that was reported Wednesday morning.
It happened around 4:30 at the Country Club Motor Lodge, according to Marion County 911 officials.
One man reported being robbed at the motel, according to 911 officials.
This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for the latest developments.
