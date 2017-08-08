Upshur County Recreational Complex Unveil Plans For Future Development

A group of local Upshur County residents have come together to create a non-profit to develop a county recreational complex.

On Tuesday night, representatives of the complex unveiled their idea for an expansive complex to house various sports facilities. A planning map of the complex shows a wide variety of indoor and outdoor facilities to accommodate the various sports that could take place.

“The first phase we’re looking to house soccer and base ball and those type of facilities. We’re looking at an indoor turf facility to be able to use year round for indoor soccer or indoor base ball practice and those type of things, eventually branching out into a swimming pool or other kind of facility like that,” said President of the Upshur County Recreational Complex, Shawn Tucker.

The group added that the complex will not only meet the citizens demands for a recreational facility it will create opportunity for the entire county. First thing the group needs to secure is property where the complex will be located.

“We’re hoping to really hoping to just gather support for our idea. Its defiantly a concept that is going to take everyone rowing in the same direction to be able to do it. So, were hoping that everyone will get on board and help us to complete the mission,” said Tucker.

Representatives of the Upshur County Recreational Complex said that development of such a facility could bring in a lot of commerce for the entire county.