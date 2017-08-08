Bonnie Belle's Opens in Bridgeport - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Bonnie Belle's Opens in Bridgeport

By Leah Knicely, Barbour, Randolph, and Tucker County Reporter
A new Bonnie Belle's location has opened its doors to customers at White Oaks in Bridgeport.

The baked goods are already flying off the shelves and the Bonnie Belle's staff is getting a taste for the new location.  

The bakery will be hosting a ribbon cutting on August 22 at 11 a.m. to officially welcome customers.

