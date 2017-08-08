Mannington Strong T-Shirts Aid Flood Relief

Devastating flooding throughout the state presented opportunities for local communities to come together, which is exactly what is happening in Mannington.

Hours after flood waters receded, the owners of Nativibes and Dog Tag Graphics came together to create "Mannington Strong" t-shirts.

The shirts are already very popular throughout the town.

Proceeds are going towards flood victim relief.

"We're just strong tight-knit community. People are trying to give us thanks, that's not what we're doing this for. Because I think if it happened to me and my family that people would do the same thing. That's just what we do," said Chelsa Kolb, Mannington resident and wife of Ben Kolb, Nativibes owner.

The shirts are 15 dollars each.