"Combating Addiction with Grace" Helps Equip the Community

South Ridge Church in Fairmont hosted an event to create a conversation about drug addiction with organizations and the religious community.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hosted a community conference on substance abuse prevention in Fairmont Tuesday. “Combating Addiction with Grace” will bring together faith-based groups, first responders, and local substance abuse treatment groups to discuss ways to combat the opiate epidemic.

“I think one of the problems that we usually face is everyone not being unified. So, I believe that this initiative to fight this and bringing together the churches is great. What we want to do is activate the churches. We want to show them what they can do to fight the problem, how each member can be a port because, in reality, everyone plays a part. Most people don’t know how to help,” said Tim Craft of Highland Hope Ministries.

To coordinate efforts and better tackle the substance abuse issues, more than 100 attendees listened to speakers and visited resource tables to better educate themselves on the resources available.

Outreach Coordinator Greg Delaney said the church plays a vital role in the fight against drug abuse and addiction by being a central location for the community.

“I think when you look at the four facets of addiction they are biological, psychological, sociological, and spiritual and those two final ones are a place where the church can be effective and so when you look at those two pieces it’s why aren’t they involved more than should they be involved,” said Delaney.

Everyone has something to learn about what is available for recovery and what can be done in the future to stay ahead of the issues.

Cpl. Isaac Harmon said he is on the front lines of the substance abuse issue and still has a lot to learn.

“I’ve already learned so much about what is out there and having clergy come to something like this and a venue like this it says, “we want to provide resources in areas that people are meeting.” Getting this information to the clergy is just instrumental in combating drug addiction,” said Harmon.

The conference is one of the first steps in helping communities create an action plan for law enforcement, first responders, and organizations.