WVU Prepares for Student Move-In and Welcome Week

West Virginia University students begin to move back to campus starting Friday for the upcoming school year.

“WVU I feel like can seem really overwhelming and huge, but I reassure everyone that there’s a home for every Mountaineer here,” said Ella Wortman, President of the Student Events Board.

More than 5,000 first year Mountaineers will begin to find their home during Welcome Week activities.

“It’s really exciting,” said Kim Mosby, Senior Associate Dean of Students. “You go from a quiet, kind of sleepy summer and then all of a sudden it’s craziness, but it’s a good craziness. The students come and everybody gets excited for it. Everybody gets ready for the students to return not just on campus, but in the community.”

Several favorite activities return this year like the Country Roads Carnival on Saturday, Mountaineer Midway on Sunday and FoodFest and Monday Night Lights.

FallFest will take place on Tuesday, with performers to be announced soon.

A new Campus Traverse activity will also help first year students navigate through WVU.

“It’s a difficult transition,” Mosby said. “People who are not from the area, they come here and they don’t know anyone, so it’s a great opportunity to get them connected with other students. Even for students that are from the area, they’re familiar with Morgantown, but they don’t really have a grasp of where they’re supposed to be on campus.”

The week isn’t just about fun though, new students will participate in academic sessions, community service projects, Adventure WV or Career Discovery experiences in Morgantown and surrounding communities

“A lot of folks when they come to college the first thing they wanna do is see where are they gonna experience life for the next four years,” said Dr. Kristi Wood-Turner, Director of the WVU Center for Service and Learning. “This is our opportunity to show them just how much we have to offer in this community and show them that they’re not only just coming to a campus, but the whole community welcomes them in.”

Move-ins for new students will take place on Friday and Saturday. WVU Police Chief Bob Roberts said the main areas of congestion will be North High Street, University Avenue, Grant Avenue, Raleigh Street and Oakland Street. He asks that Morgantown residents avoid the area if possible and be patient. University Police and Morgantown Police will be helping control traffic in those areas.

Chief Roberts also cautions students to be safe not only during this weekend, but their entire time at WVU.

“We are one big community and as our students come back we encourage them to get involved and help us keep our campus safe,” he said. “It’s through their involvement that we keep it safe. It’s not something that UPD or MPD can do alone. We gotta have their engagement. They gotta be involved.”

WVU hopes that by the time classes begin on Wednesday, August 16 students will feel welcome and ready to become part of the campus community.

“Everyone has that sad feeling when their parents leave them,” Wortman said. “That little homesick feeling that like rides over you no matter what year you are. I think these activities are really a way of just getting out of that funk and transitioning for the first week into the school mode.”

“Take advantage of all the activities, but remember it’s back to the books at the beginning of the semester,” echoed Mosby. “It’s time to remember you’re here for your academics.”

There are plenty more activities taking place throughout Welcome Week. For a full schedule and more details, click here.