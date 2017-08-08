Former WVU Athlete Makes Large Donation

When children get seriously ill, long hospital stays and operations can take a toll on their entire family.

This was the reason why former WVU and NFL football player Jeff Hostetler along with his wife Vicky sponsored the brand new Family Resource Center.

"What we're trying to do is simplify some things, trying to get a sense of normalcy somewhere, trying to take some things off of their plate so that they don't have to worry about this and this and this," Hostetler said.

The resource center will help families find places to stay, provide gas cards and much more in order to make time spent at the hospital less stressful.

"So we do a really great job of taking care of things medically, we do their surgeries we do their evaluations but one of the gaps that we've had is an organized program to help the families, the siblings, the parents with all of the stress that comes about from being in the hospital," said Phil Saul, WVU Medicine Children's executive director.

WVU athletes will also play a role in comforting the patients and their families.

"On the other side it helps the families and the kids because they feel special and they're able to have a one-on-one with someone they might see on TV," said Hostetler.

Hostetler also said that interaction will benefit the athletes as well.

"It's two fold, it helps athletes themselves, it gives them a great perspective. You come in thinking you have all these problems and then you walk into the hospital and meet all these kids and families and you realize that what you're going through isn't that tough."

The Hostelers donated a total of $750,000 to the hospital.