Clarksburg Water Board Needs Volunteers for Stream Clean-Up

The Clarksburg Water Board will be holding a river clean up at the location site of the previous West Milford Dam.

The clean up will sponsored by the United States Fish and Wild Life.

Clarksburg Water Board officials said it has seen a lot of community support and different organizations coming together to help improve local drinking water. Clarksburg Water Board officials added that it has been great partnering with U.S. Fish and Wild Life as well as the many groups and organizations that have helped clean the water habitats for the fish and wild life that use the streams.

“We’re looking for volunteers just to go through and try and get our 1,000 tire. I think we’ve got 999 tires. So, we’re almost up to 60 tons of trash we’ve removed, so it’s been a good project,” said Jonathan Calvert, Clarksburg Water Board president.

The river clean up will be on August 19 at 9 a.m.