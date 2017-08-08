UPDATE: Armed and Dangerous Man Wanted in Raleigh County Captured

UPDATE (8/9/2017 2:13 p.m.)

The WVSP have announced the arrest of Brandon Lee Cantley who was wanted in connection to a home robbery.

According to police, they received a tip that Cantley was seen exiting a wooded area near Saxon-Bolt Road in Raleigh County.

He then reportedly entered a residence where females and young children were residing.

Cantley demanded a ride out of the area, and one female agreed in order to distract him from the children.

The female escorted Cantley to the Post Office in Eccles where deputies arrived and took him into custody.

He is being charged with numerous felony violations.

ORIGINAL (8/8/17 3:36 p.m.):



A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.

Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Apparently two women were tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they were not injured. There is no word on what may have been taken. Cantley was last seen driving a gold colored Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. It has a West Virginia license plate with number 3NC645.

Cantley is considered to be armed and dangerous. People are advised not to approach him and call their local state police detachment or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or mobile device. Rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest.