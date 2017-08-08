RECALL: Polaris Announces Immediate Recall of ATVs Due to Equipment Failure

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure.

According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS.

At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far.

The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and contact Polaris to schedule a repair at no-cost to the owner.

For more information, visit www.polaris.com.