State Fair of West Virginia Takes Extra Precaution Assembling Rides

The State Fair of West Virginia started setting up their rides Monday.

As they prepare for the State Fair on Thursday, officials are watching closely as rides are assembled.



Though the incident of a ride collapsing at the Ohio State Fair on July 26 is a completely separate company, it makes the Reithoffer Shows at the State Fair of West Virginia check things they would not normally check.



"When you get a ride it gives you a specific checklist to inspect and how to inspect and so we've taken our inspection program a little bit above that to make sure things like that don't happen," said Jeff Alberts, safety coordinator.



Alberts also said they check the rides up to 50 times before they are open to the public. They also have a multi-step process they go through to ensure safety.

"All the rides will get tested by a West Virginia state inspector, a third party inspector, myself, and my maintenance department separately, so you've got 10 to 15 sets of eyes on each ride," said Tom Popovich, head ride supervisor.



Though they thoroughly inspect the rides, they ask fair goers to be sure to follow all safety instructions. If you have any questions or concerns while at the fair, feel free to stop by Reithhoffer Shows office or the State Fair office.