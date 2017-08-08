West Virginia State Fair Opening Thursday

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's State Fair opens Thursday and fair officials say they will offer various admission discounts during its 10-day run in Lewisburg.

On opening day, gates open at 2 p.m. with $5 admission tickets and $20 ride passes until 11 p.m.

Other specials include $1 admission from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Children 12 and under can enter free every day. Daily adult tickets at the gate cost $11.

The fair's concert series begins Thursday evening with Aaron Lewis. Other shows include Martina McBride and Josh Turner on Friday.

Details are online at www.statefairofwv.com

