Solicitation Case Against Former High School Teacher & Coach Heads to Grand Jury

A former high school teacher and coach appeared in Harrison County Magistrate Court Tuesday.

Joshua Nicewarner, 34, faces two felony charges connected to the alleged attempted solicitation of a 14-year-old girl. He is charged with soliciting a minor via computer and using obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.

Nicewarner waived his preliminary hearing in front of Magistrate Tammy Marple. The case will now head to a grand jury.

After a request from the prosecution, Marple also made a change to the terms of Nicewarner's bond. As a condition of his bond, Nicewarner will require supervision for any contact he has with children under the age of 18, with the exception of his children.

Nicewarner resigned from his position with the Harrison County Board of Education last week.

