Art Gallery Aids Flood Victims in Mannington

Many communities are still recovering from flooding that hit multiple areas of the Mountain State.

There are a number of local resources available for flood victims including Nativibes Art Gallery in Mannington.

Nativibes Art Gallery is one of many area organizations working to help flood victims.

Gallery Owner Ben Kolb and volunteers are taking the supplies directly to people who need them, especially in remote areas.

"It was important to get something in town because these people had to walk to get it if we weren't delivering it to them in the neighborhoods in time then they were walking here to get it," said Kolb.

Kolb said they are focusing on cleaning supplies since pretty much everything the flood waters touched has been contaminated.

"It's got septic in it, and gas tanks were tipped up and turned over, lots of contaminants in that water. When that gets into your living space, you have to keep that at bay as soon as you can," Kolb said.

Those who need supplies can either pick up them up or have them delivered.

"They brought everything here to donate it here because they trust us. We get it out into some of the hollows and the more remote locations," Kolb said. "We have little outposts, we are taking things out there and keeping them stocked."

If you were affected by the flood and don't know where to start, call Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management at 304-363-5062 to get connected with local resources. There is also a Facebook page titled "July 29th Flood Victims Information Page."